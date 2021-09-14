Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Livingston Rental on Netflix
We'll take you behind the scenes of a popular series shining a spotlight on one Livingston rental.
Tomorrow, we'll introduce you to Erik's Ranch and Retreats, providing living, working and social accommodations for young adults on the autism spectrum.
You may have heard of this place already, after a recent feature on season two of "The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals" on Netflix.
That episode is streaming now.
2. Missoula Trivia
Tomorrow, trivia night returns at the Stave & Hoop speakeasy in Missoula.
The event welcomes people over 21 to test their knowledge of all things important and not so important.
Trivia kicks off every Wednesday at 7 p.m.
3. Barber Shortage
A nationwide worker shortage could now be impacting you haircut schedule.
Tomorrow, we'll hear from one barber shop in southwest Montana that was forced to put out a waitlist hours before opening its doors.
What they say can help you plan ahead.