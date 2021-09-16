Griz stadium

Three Things for Tomorrow:

1. Mobile Tickets

Griz fans, we're looking into mobile ticketing issues following Washington Gizzly's packed home-opener.

If you had issues getting you tickets last weekend, you're not alone.

"Griz Tix" says the move toward digital ticketing has been a little rocky.

So tomorrow, we're speaking with folks at the ticketing office to help you prepare for a seamless entrance into the stadium.

2. Vaccine Clinic

Ivy Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Big Sky Managed Care are partnering to host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow in Great Falls.

The drive-thru runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ivy Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

The clinic is free and open to the public.

3. Mud Party

Preview: The Stevensville community is inviting folks to get their hands dirty at Fort Owen State Park with a Mud Party this weekend.

Tomorrow, we'll bring you a first-hand look at the art and science of making an Adobe brick.

Tomorrow, learn more about the history behind the festivities.

