Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, Polson, Bitterroot Valley, and Missoula. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&