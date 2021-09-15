Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Missoula Webinar
Join the Missoula Community Foundation for a panel discussion on housing and homelessness in the community.
Tomorrow's webinar focuses on the factors contributing to homelessness and policy initiatives that can help solve the problem.
Panelists include Missoula's Deputy Director of Community Development Montana James and Co-owner of the Pacific Companies Ande Clark.
The webinar starts at 11 a.m.
2. Local Rental Featured on Netflix
Tomorrow, we'll introduce you to Erik's Ranch and Retreats, that's providing living, working a social accommodations for young adults on the autism spectrum.
You may have heard of this place already, after a recent feature on season two of "The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals" on Netflix.
That episode is streaming now.
3. Vaccine Sweepstakes
A few lucky Butte-Silver Bow residents will win big tomorrow as part of the county's vaccine sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes runs through Sept. 30 with winners announced every Thursday.
To enter, you need to prove you're a Butte-Silver Bow resident and get fully vaccinated.