Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Supply Chain Delay
We'll show you how some supply chains have actually created a silver lining for local businesses.
Oddpitch Brewing in Missoula originally planned to open in the spring of 2020, but they hit roadblocks getting a health permit from the city, finding available contractors and getting equipment.
Looking back at the last year and a half, owner Gabe Stinchfield says the delay actually had some benefits. We'll tell you why tomorrow.
2. National Suicide Prevention Month
We're welcoming in September and raising awareness for National Suicide Prevention Month.
With the traumatic events of the past year and the return to in-person learning, mental health is on the minds of a lot of students, parents and teachers right now.
Tomorrow, we'll break down what support programs schools are offering and how you can help.
3. Travel Numbers
As air travel in the U.S. hits its lowest level in more than three months, we'll check in with airports across the Treasure State to see how rising coronavirus cases are weighing on future trip planning.