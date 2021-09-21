Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Hunting Resources
New online resources could help you save some time this hunting season.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff tell us they answer thousands of questions every year from both new and experienced hunters.
So tomorrow, we share how a new online resource is connecting hunters with helpful information before heading outdoors.
2. Trivia Night
Tomorrow, Trivia Night returns at the Stave an Hoop Speakeasy in Missoula.
The event welcomes people over the age of 21 to test their knowledge of all things important and no so important.
Trivia kicks off every Wednesday at 7 p.m.
3. New MRT Season
The Missoula Repertory Theater returns for a new season tomorrow night in Missoula.
Tomorrow, find out how the theater's "pick what you pay" pricing option is helping break down barriers to art.