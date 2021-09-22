Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Thursday Night Bikes
Tomorrow, there's a chance to get some outdoor exercise with "Thursday Night Bike Rides" in Missoula.
Bikers will meet at the Mount Jumbo Saddle Trailhead and plan to ride the Three Larch Trail in the Rattlesnake.
Rides start every Thursday sat 6 p.m. and are open to the public.
To find out where the group is riding next week you can follow them on Twitter at Missoula TNR.
2. Vaccine Hesitancy Study
As the Delta variant continues to surge across the U.S., understanding why Montanans are choosing to get vaccinated or not is at the center of a new research study grant at the University of Montana.
Tomorrow, we'll hear more on the study and how it could help slow the spread.
3. Vaccine Sweepstakes
A few lucky Butte-Silver Bow residents will win big tomorrow as part of the county's Vaccine Sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes runs through Sept. 30 with winners announced every Thursday.
To enter, you need to prove you're a Butte-Silver Bow resident and get fully vaccinated.