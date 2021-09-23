Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Griz Homecoming Festivities
Homecoming festivities are back at the University of Montana.
The Yell Night Rally kicks off tomorrow night at the Oval with the UM marching band, spirit squad and singers.
Students will also light up the "M" at the rally and there will be fireworks.
This year's theme is Celebrating the Heart of the Grizzly.
2. 406 Recycling
If you need a place to get rid of your old electronics safely, the 406 recycle team is back in Helena tomorrow.
They will be set up in the Good Samaritan parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. collecting things like computers, laptops and cellphones.
They ask that you not bring things like loose batteries, large appliances or any non-microwave kitchen items.
3. Job Fair
Vets 4 Vets of Great Falls is hosting a job fair tomorrow at Montana ExpoPark.
The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch provided.
To register, call Anna Decker at 406-788-7293 or email gtfvets4vets@gmail.com.