Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Missoula Farmer's Market
Before you head to Griz homecoming, make sure to stop Downtown for some home-grown breakfast at the Missoula Farmer's Market.
The market is located at the north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXs.
From 8-9 a.m. the market is open to high-risk customers only.
After that, the public is welcome, but face masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
To place an online order, you can sign up on the Missoula Farmer's Market website.
2. Griz Homecoming
Make sure to follow along with us on Montana Right Now as we take you inside all the Griz homecoming festivities happening tomorrow at the University of Montana!
That includes what happens after the game, as the health department weighs in on precautions for folks heading to the tailgate.
3. Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous
After more than two years, the Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous is back in Bozeman!
It's all happening tomorrow at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, featuring only Montana-made craft beer and live music from Hardwood Hearts.
General tickets are available online for $35.