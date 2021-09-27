Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Evening Farmer's Market
Don't miss the final Tuesday evening Farmer's Market in Missoula!
The market runs tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at the XXXs on North Higgins Street.
It's Missoula's longest running Farmer's Market.
IF you're still interested in local produce this fall, the Saturday Farmer's Market is running through the rest of October.
2. MSU COVID Restrictions
A significant rise in COVID cases along the hospital surge at area hospitals is forcing MSU Bozeman to expand its mask policy.
Tomorrow, we'll hear how the university is trying to make sure cases don't get out of hand.
3. Vaccine Sweepstakes
It's the final week for a few lucky Butte-Silver Bow residents to win big as part of the county's Vaccine Sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes runs through this Thursday, Sept. 30.
To enter, you must prove you're a Butte-Silver Bow resident and get fully vaccinated.