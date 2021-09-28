Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Trivia Night
It's time to test your knowledge of all things important and not so important at Trivia Night in Missoula.
Stave and Hoop in Downtown hosts the event every Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.
However, it's best to come early because seating is limited and available on a first come first serve basis.
Anyone over the age of 21 is welcome to participate.
2. Containing the Coronavirus
With a surge in hospital patients in Bozeman, tomorrow, we'll hear how one healthcare system is opening up temporary exam rooms for people seeking medical help right now.
3. Vaccine Sweepstakes
It's the final week for a few lucky Butte-Silver Bow residents to win big as part of the county's Vaccine Sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes runs through this Thursday, Sept. 30.
To enter, you need to prove you're a Butte-Silver Bow residents and get fully vaccinated.