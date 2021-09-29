Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Thursday Night Rides
Here's your chance to get some outdoor exercise with "Thursday Night Bike Rides" in Missoula.
Bikers will meet at the Main Blue Mountain Trailhead tomorrow and are encouraged to bring a light.
Rides start every Thursday at 6 p.m. and are open to the public.
To find out where the group is riding next, you can follow them on Twitter at Missoula TNR.
2. Lane Filtering Law
Starting this week, motorcyclists will have more freedom on the road as Montana becomes the third state to allow lane filtering.
Tomorrow, hear how this law will impact drivers and why bikers say it's a step in the right direction.
3. Vaccine Sweepstakes
Butte-Silver Bow County's Vaccine Sweepstakes comes to an end tomorrow with a final group of winners selected in Thursday's random drawing.
The county has been giving away thousands of dollars every week to vaccinated residents.
To enter, you must prove you're a Butte-Silver Bow resident and get fully vaccinated.