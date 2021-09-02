Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. First Friday
It's the first Friday of the month, which means local businesses are welcoming in September with a celebration of art in downtown Missoula.
First Friday runs tomorrow from 5-8 p.m.
All events are hosted by local downtown businesses who choose to participate.
You can find a list of this month's participants at www.missoula.com.
2. Ravalli County Fair
It's not too late to stop by the Ravalli County Fair in Hamilton tomorrow!
The fair is in town through Labor Day weekend.
This year's theme is Blue Jeans and Rodeo Scenes.
3. Pride Night with Paddleheads
We are so excited and extremely proud to help sponsor Pride Night with the Missoula Paddleheads tomorrow.
Starting at 5 p.m. there will be a carnival at the ballpark, with games, good food, dancing, bounce houses and activities.
Plus, gates to the Allegiance Field will open up at 5:30 p.m. for the game that begins at 6:35 p.m.