Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. College Football
The wait is over, Griz and Cat football is finally back!
The Grizzlies head west to Seattle tomorrow to battle the 20th ranked Washington Huskies.
The Bobcats set their sights southeast toward the Wyoming Cowboys, the old stomping grounds of their new head coach, Brent Vigen.
Our Shaun Rainey is traveling with the teams this weekend; He'll have a full recap of the games on Monday.
2. Ravalli County Fair
It's not too late to stop by the Ravalli County Fair in Hamilton tomorrow!
The fair will stay in town through Sunday.
This year's theme is Blue Jeans and Rodeo Scenes, yee haw!
3. Vaccine Sweepstakes
In Butte tomorrow, there are some good incentives to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
Butte-Silver Bow County is giving away thousands of dollars to vaccinated residents as part of its vaccine sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes started on June 24 and will go through Sept. 30, with winner announced every Thursday.
To enter, you need to prove you're a Butte-Silver Bow resident and get fully vaccinated.