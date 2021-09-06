Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Vaccine Sweepstakes
Butte-Silver Bow County is giving away thousands of dollars to vaccinated residents as part of its Vaccine Sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes started on June 24 and will run through Sept. 30 with winners announced every Thursday.
To enter, you need to prove you are a Butte-Silver Bow resident and get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
2. UM Professor Project
The United Nations estimates nearly 2,500 languages are vulnerable, endangered or extinct.
So, one University of Montana professor has developed a new language acquisition method, and in order to see how effective it is, he spent the summer teaching dolphins Arapaho.
Tomorrow, we'll hear about his experience.
3. Famer's Market
The Tuesday evening Farmer's Market is back tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at the XXXs on North Higgins Street in Missoula.
It's the city's longest running Farmer's Market, now in its 49th year.
The event is up and running every Tuesday evening from now through September.