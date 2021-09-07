Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Vaccine Sweepstakes
There are some good incentives to get your COVID-19 vaccine shot in Butte.
Butte-Silver Bow County is giving away thousands of dollars to vaccinated residents as part of its Vaccine Sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes started on June 24 and will go through Sept. 30 with winner announced every Thursday.
To enter, you need to prove you're a Butte-Silver Bow resident and get fully vaccinated.
2. Missoula Downtown Traffic
A Missoula agency is looking to move a section of Downtown in a new direction.
Right now in Downtown Missoula, both Front and Main Street operate as one ways.
If you've spent any time down there, it's possible you've seen a car either turn or try to turn the wrong way.
Tomorrow, find out how the City plans to fix the confusion.
3. Trivia in the Park
Great Falls' Trivia in the Park continues a September series, weather permitting, in Giant Springs State Park.
Join park staff in the grassy area in front of the spring tomorrow for a variety of trivia topics and music.
Round one kicks off at 5:30 p.m.