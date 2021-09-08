Three Things for Tomorrow:
1. Paddleheads vs. Mustangs
Join us for a night at the ballpark in Missoula when the Paddleheads take on the Billings Mustangs tomorrow night at Allegiance Field.
The game starts at 7 p.m., and there are still some tickets available.
You can also catch the game on our partner station SWX.
2. Gameday Economics
There's no doubt that Griz and Cat fans will be filling up their stadiums this weekend for the first home football games of the year.
Tomorrow, we speak with local bars and restaurants to see how they're preparing for game day crowds.
3. Butte Sweepstakes
A few lucky Butte-Silver Bow residents will win big tomorrow as part of the county's Vaccine Sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes started on June 24 and will go through Sept. 30, with winners announced every Tuesday.
To enter, you must prove you are a Butte-Silver Bow resident and get fully vaccinated.