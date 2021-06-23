3 things for tomorrow:
Paddleheads fans, Don't forget to secure your tickets for Missoula's first full capacity baseball game since the start of the pandemic.
Starting tomorrow night, Ogren Park Allegiance Field will operate at full capacity for all baseball games and stadium events.
The decision comes in time for a stint of nine baseball games, featuring some of the Paddleheads' biggest promotions to date.
Tickets available online or by phone at 406-543-3300.
Join us tomorrow night as we take you to Helena to show how Carroll College is expanding its operations with new study spaces and more.
An inside look at summer renovations and what students can expect this fall coming up tomorrow on Montana Right Now.
We're tracking a City Council meeting tomorrow in Missoula where officials are set to authorize the process for City-County ownership of the Missoula Federal building.
The historic building at Pattee street and east Broadway is surplus for the federal government and will go up for auction if no action is taken.