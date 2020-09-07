GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - Early Monday morning, Gallatin County 911 received a call from a hunter who had been attacked by a bear. According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the 69-year-old man thought he got too lose to a kill site near Flattop Mountain where a friend harvested an animal a few days prior.
GCSO said a sow bear with cubs attacked the man, causing injuries to his shoulder and hip. Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue in Big Sky, Big Sky Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol and Yellowstone Club Security were able to help the man walk out while they waited for an ambulance. The man was transported to the Big Sky Medical Center.
Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to remind hunters and hikers that bears more actively search for food in the fall and can be protective of their food sources. When hunting or hiking in bear country, always have some form of repellent easily accessible on you. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged in case you have an emergency and need to use it.