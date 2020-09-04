Seven police officers in Rochester New York, now suspended after a new video came out of some of them putting a bag called a spit hood on the head of an unarmed black man and placing him on the ground before he stopped breathing.
Now we do need to warn you the video of that incident can be disturbing for some of our viewers.
Forty-one-year-old Daniel Prude was having a mental health episode back in March when his brother called police for help.
This bodycam footage shows officers covering his head with the spit hood holding him on the ground and kneeling on his back before he stopped breathing.
He was then taken to a hospital where he died.
Though there were just three officers featured on the video on that bodycam footage the mayor said the other officers had a duty to stop what happening. The family is now demanding the officers involved to be not only fired but also charged with murder.
“The main difference is that, he is naked, on the ground, he's cuffed up already. I mean come on how many more brothers got to die for society to understand that this needs to stop,” said Joe Prude, Daniel Prudes Brother.
A county medical examiner ruled proves death a homicide it also cites a PCP intoxication.