YELLOWSTONE - After disasters across the state forced park closures in and around Yellowstone National Park, restoration efforts are looking up.

Reconnecting park access from the areas of Gardiner and Cooke City, Silver Gate has been one of the more challenging areas to restore, which is why it's going to take both short-term and long-term efforts to open it again.

Most park roads remained open after June's disaster flooding, but with extensive damage done to the north and northeast entrance roads those will continue to be closed off to vehicles. However, they will remain open for all horseback, bicycle, and foot traffic in those north and south loops.

"The damage was quite significant to the infrastructure in the northern part of the park, damaging on the waste water system, washing out bridges, we lost back country cabin and also several sections of the two roads were washed out completely,” said Linda Veress, YNP spokesperson.

Yellowstone Park officials say they're working on a more long-term permanent plan to reconstruct the primary road between mammoth hot springs and Gardiner to make it more resilient if another natural disaster hits the area again like it did back in June.

As construction begins on the north side of the park officials assure us all work is being done as quickly and safely as conditions allow. As they look ahead to those multi-year construction ideas, the public will have the opportunity to comment as plans move forward.

With extensive damage done to the north and northeast entrance roads those will continue to be closed off to vehicles, but officials have current park entry options in place.

"Visitors can travel into the park if they are with a commercial tour guide and so that's one way to get into the park from the north entrance from the community of Gardiner, Montana,” said Veress.

She goes on to say construction continues this week and they’re hoping to have the road passable for drivers by Oct. 15th, but keep in mind weather conditions can always change the timeline towards a full reopening once the winter season rolls around.