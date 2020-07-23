Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 97 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, July 23.
The new cases include:
- 30 in Gallatin County
- 25 in Yellowstone County
- 10 in Flathead County
- 5 in Lewis and Clark County
- 4 in Beaverhead County
- 4 in Madison County
- 4 in Missoula County
- 3 in Big Horn County
- 2 in Deer Lodge County
- 2 in Lincoln County
- 2 in Sanders County
- 1 in Blaine County
- 1 in Jefferson County
- 1 in Park County
- 1 in Powder River County
- 1 in Roosevelt County
- 1 in Valley County
There have been 2,910 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,280 active, 1,587 recovered and 43 deaths.
The state is reporting 54 active hospitalizations.
A total of 146,218 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, and a total of 2,700 tests since the last report.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.