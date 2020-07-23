Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 97 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, July 23.

The new cases include:

  • 30 in Gallatin County
  • 25 in Yellowstone County
  • 10 in Flathead County
  • 5 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 4 in Beaverhead County
  • 4 in Madison County
  • 4 in Missoula County
  • 3 in Big Horn County
  • 2 in Deer Lodge County
  • 2 in Lincoln County
  • 2 in Sanders County
  • 1 in Blaine County
  • 1 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in Park County
  • 1 in Powder River County
  • 1 in Roosevelt County
  • 1 in Valley County

There have been 2,910 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,280 active, 1,587 recovered and 43 deaths.

The state is reporting 54 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 146,218 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, and a total of 2,700 tests since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

