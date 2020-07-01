MISSOULA -- The Ad Hoc Committee of Missoula held their second meeting on Wednesday to address public safety and systemic racism. The committee was formed in June, to focus solely on public comment surrounding this issue.
The public was able to weigh in on issues and concerns surrounding systemic racism in Missoula. They brought up topics such as the Militia presence at protests and a plan that was recently proposed by the council.
The plan involves assistance from Six Pony Hitch - an LLC in Missoula that helps untangle complex issues. Phase 2 of the plan aims to co-construct research conversations with Black, Indigenous and people of color. The group says the goal of this is to identify common elements from various stories to understand the nature of shared, cultural experience.
However, Meshayla Cox, who's part of the Montana Racial Equity Project, addressed the council during the meeting in opposition to the plan.
"We have been trying to tell ya'll what is going on. This project will only cause further harm against BIPOC folks, who have been expressing their traumatic experiences to folks of power for a long time" Cox said.
The council said they did not answer many questions during the meeting because they wanted to let everybody have a chance to speak, but added they took notes of all questions and want to address them in the future.
Missoulians are encouraged to join in on the meetings and can sign up to receive updates by email here on the City of Missoula's website.