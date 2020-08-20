MISSOULA - Hazy smoke is covering western Montana skies Thursday due to California wildfires, affecting the air quality in the Missoula Valley.
Sarah Coefield, air quality specialist with the Missoula City-County Health Department, writes in an email the smoke coming from northern California wildfires is flowing across the country towards Montana. Coefiled says some smoke may also be coming from wildfires in Oregon; however, those fires are much smaller.
"Happily for us, the smoke has been staying mostly overhead, but the inversion is breaking and we’re seeing some of it mix down to the valley floor," Coefield writes. "Conditions are holding steady at Moderate this morning across the [Missoula] county, but as the smoke descends, we may see air quality deteriorate."
Coefield says she will share an update if smoke becomes unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse.
She says a large amount of the smoke will likely move south of Missoula, and there are some forecasted heavy northwesterly surface winds that may blow out the smoke in the valley by Thursday afternoon -- making air quality effects relatively temporary.
Coefield advises the following in the email to protect against poor air quality:
- "Check local air quality at TodaysAir.mt.gov or look outside. If you cannot see at least five miles, the air is unhealthy and you should stay inside in cleaner air as much as possible.
- Close doors and windows
- Use a HEPA portable air cleaner, box fan/filter combo or high efficiency filters in your HVAC system to clean your indoor air."
Additional resources are available to view including informational blogs, videos and infographics on preparing for wildfire smoke.