MISSOULA - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Nicholas Robert George Brown who has been missing since 8 p.m. on June 21.
Brown is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 110 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. Brown was last seen wearing a grey jacket, sweatpants, and blue shoes. He has a scar on his left arm near the elbow.
Brown is known to drive a 2011 maroon Nissan Murano with Montana license plate BZK370. The car has a white and blue bike on the back of it. Brown may be traveling with dogs.
According to authorities, Brown suffers from several health conditions and is on new medication. He is possibly traveling to Alberton, MT or further west. If you have any information please call Missoula PD at 406-552-6300.