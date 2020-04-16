MISSOULA - While so many high school seniors aren't having the year they expected because of the coronavirus pandemic, one Missoula senior decided to turn it around and this as an opportunity to not only help her community but students across the nation.
Cassidy Bateman is a senior at Big Sky High School and even though the halls are empty, she is still going above and beyond to help others in what was supposed to be her typical senior year.
Bateman says she misses her friends and is a disappointed her senior project which involves the drama department isn't turning out as planned, however, she understands the closures are for everyone's safety.
Bateman is a member of Questbridge, an organization that helps low-income high-achieving juniors and seniors connect with a college that fits their price range and their academic dreams. After making friends through the program, they all decided to launch an online tutoring service called TAP to help students just like them. Bateman said they wanted to help kids who don't have a ton of extra money for tutoring but still want to do well in school during these unprecedented times.
"The learning style is so different a lot of students, especially if they don't have a lot of background in online classes, for them it's a very big switch," said Bateman. "For younger students as well, the only thing they've known is being in a classroom with their actual teacher, so offering this helps to make them feel like they're not alone in the journey of figuring it out."
Students from elementary through high school can get help with math, english, or chemistry, which is Bateman's specialty. The TAP program is completely free. The students spending their time helping others aren't getting anything in return.
"We're perfectly okay with that, we knew that going in and that's the big reason that we did t in the first place," said Bateman. "So that it would be free and people in our position who may not have tons of money to pay for tutoring during this time can still access academic support."