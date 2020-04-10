Bozeman Business Boom: Corona and the Cash, how the real estate market is impacted by the virus

BOZEMAN- With the virus affecting so many industry’s one that's holding steady is the real estate market.
In January and February, the housing market was on fire and here in Bozeman real estate agents say right now despite the environment they’re having no problem making sales.
Coming up this week on the Bozeman Business Boom we are breaking down the market and how real estate agents are adapting to keep the Bozeman real estate market moving forward.
That Tuesday at 6 a.m. only on Wake Up Montana