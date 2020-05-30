Bozeman group Warriors and Quiet Waters modifies summer programs to continue to help veterans with PTDS and trauma

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. .WARM TEMPERATURES WILL MELT HIGH MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK AND INCREASE RIVER FLOWS. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS CURRENTLY ABOVE FLOOD STAGE AND WILL REMAIN THERE FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE. IT WILL RISE TO AROUND 9 FT BY MONDAY MORNING AND THEN DECREASE BUT REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE. * IMPACT...AT 8.0 FEET, FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. &&