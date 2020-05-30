Bozeman group Warriors and Quiet Waters modifies summer programs to continue to help veterans with PTDS and trauma

BOZEMAN- With organizations across the country and right here in the treasure state canceling programs, one organization in Belgrade is working to continue to set a high standard for veterans even though they can’t come to Montana.
Normally the ranch where Warriors and Quiet Waters operate would be full of veterans, Goldstar teens, caregivers and, members of our armed services working towards recovery from trauma and PTSD.
Warriors and Quiet Waters teaches recovery through outdoor fishing programs, connecting veterans to nature right here in Montana.
But right now online is the only place to go cast a line.
For Saul Martinez the Director of Warrior Services and a veteran himself who went through the program, he understands the importance of pushing through and providing a modified experience for our veterans.
“I came through in 2009 through Warriors and Quiet Waters and at the time I did not know it, it would forever change my life,” Martinez said, “as a result, my family and I have been in Bozeman for the past 10 years.”
That’s why Martinez feels it was important for the organization to continue its mission despite being able to bring veterans to Montana.
“We’ve been a traditionally in-person program,” Martinez said, “so it was a little bit of a challenge but the program team got together and we adapted.”
The online programs have shown success. Over 100 veterans were slated to come to Montana to take part.
Instructional videos come with gear so that program participants can fish at home in the meantime.
“The feedback from the virtual fx has been overwhelmingly positive,” Martinez said, “almost every single participant has expressed how much this meant to them as far as us reaching out and put in the effort in to still teach them a craft that they can utilize safely with either themselves or their family.”
Even though things are a little different right now there’s hope on the horizon for these 133 veterans who couldn’t make the trip out this year.
“They’re fishing experience this year was postponed,” Martinez said, “[but] they will be here in Montana next year.
Martinez says he can’t wait to share the in-person experience with the veterans next year.
“The travel and the in-person aspect of Montana was monumental for me,” Martinez said, “it was crucial because it reveals to me what our next step was in order to move forward and without Warrior and Quiet Waters I never would’ve discovered Montana."
If you would like to support Warriors and Quiet Waters you can follow this link.