Bozeman native returns from the Olympic trials and eats pizza

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&