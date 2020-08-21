Business Spotlight: Miller's Jewelry

With weddings and ceremonies being canceled across the state one thing that’s not being canceled is love.
For close to 100 years the shop has been a Bozeman icon, the last two years have been a period of growth for Millers with expansion and new ownership but COVID-19 had them on their toes.
Miller’s Jewelry shop in Bozeman its a cornerstone moving forward despite.
“For us, we went through so many changes in the last couple of years with my husband and I taking on ownership as the next generation of the store,” Jennie Johnson one of the owners said, “then we decided to invest in downtown Bozeman and buy a building and build that out... and so we were just getting our feet back under us and then another challenge.”
Millers closed their doors as so many Main Street businesses did.
The days grew into weeks but when the doors opened the sales flew in.
“We’ve seen bridal take off- if you’ve made it through quarantine then you can make it,” Johnson said.
The local jewelry store says they thought people would cut back on their jewelry spending but despite everything going, they’re seeing locals come in with old pieces looking to have them re-done to support the Bozeman business.
“You know it’s been challenging I feel very fortunate that we have managed to pull through and the outlook still looks good,” Johnson said.
They say right now with the summer art walks being canceled that illuminates a large portion of foot traffic they would normally see.
They’re hosting small events at their shop which they help generates business not only for them but for other businesses downtown.