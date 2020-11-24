The coronavirus pandemic may be stressful for some people. Fear and anxiety related to a new disease can become overwhelming for some people, however, there are ways to combat the stress.
Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can sometimes cause people to fear or worry about your health or the health of your loved ones. It can also cause anxiety about your financial situation or job. People may also experience changes in sleep or eating patterns, difficulty sleeping, worsening mental health conditions or increased use of tobacco or alcohol.
During these trying times, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are offering healthy ways to cope with stress. Here is what the CDC recommends:
- Know what to do if you are sick and are concerned about COVID-19. Contact a health professional before you start any self-treatment for COVID-19.
- Know where and how to get treatment and other support services and resources, including counseling or therapy (in person or through telehealth services).
- Take care of your emotional health. Taking care of your emotional health will help you think clearly and react to the urgent needs to protect yourself and your family.
- Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including those on social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
- Take care of your body.
- Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditateexternal icon.
- Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals.
- Exercise regularly.
- Get plenty of sleep.
- Avoid excessive alcohol and drug use.
- Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
- Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
- Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations. While social distancing measures are in place, consider connecting online, through social media, or by phone or mail.