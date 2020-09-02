Montana ranks in the top 10 for suicides on many charts -- the state saw 20.5 per every 100,000 people.
Charlie Health is hoping to change that number with the new services being offered.
The health group is launching a virtual intensive outpatient program for teens and young adults struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues in Montana.
With COVID-19 they’ve gotten creative, to provide a program that fits the needs of Montanans across the state.
Charlie Health's new program is a first for Montana – it will showcase the first-ever video-based group therapy option for Montanans.
Right now, the organization says that especially with the pandemic, the number of young Montanans struggling with mental health issues continues to rise.
So for those struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse, Charlie Health gives them an option for group treatment without having to leave their home.
According to Charlie Health, nearly one in three adolescent Montanans report feeling sad or hopeless enough that they stop their usual activities.
Critically, 21-percent of high school students in Montana reported suicidal thoughts, attempts, and related injuries in 2017.
Montana has remained among the top three states with the highest suicide rates per capita for the last decade, reporting suicide as Montana’s second leading cause of death for children and adolescents.
