Christmas spiders go back up in Bozeman

The world-famous Christmas spiders have returned the City of Bozeman into a hallmark Christmas movie.
They involve shutting down streets and using cranes. But the City of Bozeman and the fire Bozeman Fire Department come together every year and donates the manpower and the cranes to get them up.
It's a Bozeman tradition that has been taking place for nearly 50 years.
The Downtown Bozeman Partnership says if you want to see them, the traditional lighting of the holiday spiders will take place December 5, 2020 they say things will look different this year but the lights will look the same.
