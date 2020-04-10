City of Bozeman names finalist for the role of Bozeman City Manager

BOZEMAN- The city of Bozeman posted to Facebook that they were naming a finalist for the role of Bozeman City Manager.
The city has been left without a manager since Andrea Surratt unexpectedly announced her resignation in December.
Jeff Mihelich who is being named as the finalist has 28 years of experience working in public agencies and is currently the Deputy City Manager and C.O.O. of the City of Fort Collins, CO.
The Bozeman City Commission will hold a public meeting to discuss the finalist for the city manager on April 20, 2020.