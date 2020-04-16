BIG SKY- Statistics show Montana leads the nation with one of the highest suicide rates in the country. Experts say mental health problems can be exacerbated by the global coronavirus pandemic.
But for the community of Big Sky, those stats aren't acceptable - that's why four organizations are stepping up to make a change, especially during a time leaving many feeling alone.
The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, The Spanish Peaks Community Foundation, and The Moonlight Community Foundation came together with The Big Sky Resort Tax to form the Big Sky Relief Fund to provide over $2 million for the community, including resources focused on health and relieving financial stress on Southwest Montana families during this COVID-19 pandemic.
This, in addition to social distancing, could leave a strain on some people's mental health, Loren Bough, Vice President of the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, says.
“Social distancing has had a positive impact on COVID-19,” Bough said. "But it’s having a negative impact on behavioral health.”
Bough is a fifth-generation Montanan who has ties back to the Great Falls area. As the Vice President of the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, Bough has teamed up with the three organizations to keep the community at Big Sky connected.
“In this time of isolation when there’s no one out and around, we really want to create a sense of community,” Bough said, “We want people to feel and understand that they are part of the community and that they have people and organizations that they can reach out to and feel like they belong.”
The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation is also funding free tele-counseling, something any Big Sky resident who is in need through April will get. You can follow this link for more.
“Big Sky is an expensive place to live so we try to create some special programs to keep people here in the community as we work through the crisis,” Bough said.
Bough says based on need, these free services will likely get extended into May and June.
“We’re just trying to see how much demand there is,” Bough said, “As the need grows we intend to grow the financial resources to provide the support.”
A large element of the Big Sky Relief Fund is supporting the Big Sky Medical Center, including the addition of new in-patient rooms and respirators.
But with tourism season coming to a screeching halt, the financial pressure on small businesses and families is growing.
The community foundations, along with the Big Sky resort tax board, are distributing funds to families in need who apply and qualify.
“The economy of Big Sky, we are based on people coming to visit us and nobody can come here right now,” Ciara Wolfe the Big Sky Community Organization C.E.O. said.
Relief checks that you can apply for from the Big Sky Relief fund are $1500 and you can re-apply every 45 days.
“So many individuals have lost their jobs, a lot of them are having a stall in when they will receive their unemployment insurance,” Wolfe said, “they still have bills to pay, and this is an expensive place to live so we’re trying to help them get through this difficult time.”
At least 50 people have applied and that number is progressively getting larger.
Both Wolfe and Bough say right now the main goal is to keep the community connected even though Big Sky is empty.
For information on relief checks from the foundations and free counseling opportunities, you can follow this link.