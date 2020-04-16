Community Foundations in Big Sky raises millions to support locals with rent relief and free counseling

BIG SKY- Statistics show Montana leads the nation with the highest suicide rate in the country. But for the community of Big Sky, those stats aren't acceptable - that's why three organizations are stepping up to make a change, especially during a time leaving many feeling alone.
The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, The Spanish Peaks Community Foundation, and The Moonlight Community Foundation came together with The Big Sky Resort Tax to provide over $2 million to efforts focused on mental health, and relieving stress on Montana families during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally the town of Big Sky would be full of tourists at this time of year. But with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the state and nation, resulting in cancelled travel plans, Big Sky is empty.
This has left a strain on some people's mental health, Loren Bough, Vice President of the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, says.
“Social distancing has had a positive impact on COVID-19,” Bough said. "But it’s having a negative impact on behavioral health.”
Bough is a fifth-generation Montanan who has ties back to the Great Falls area. As the Vice President of the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, Bough has teamed up with the three organizations to keep the community at Big Sky connected.
“In this time of isolation when there’s no one out and around, we really want to create a sense of community,” Bough said, “we want people to feel and understand that they are part of the community and that they have people and organizations that they can reach out to and feel like they belong.”
A large chunk of this funding is going towards free tele-counseling, something any Big Sky resident who is in need through April will get.
“Big Sky is an expensive place to live so we try to create some special programs to keep people here in the community as we work through the crisis,” Bough said.
Bough says based on need, these free services will likely get extended into May and June.
“We’re just trying to see how much demand there is,” Bough said, “as the need grows we intend to grow the financial resources to provide the support.”
Another large element of the funds raised will support the expansion of the Bozeman Health Big Sky location, adding new beds to the facility.
But with tourism season coming to a screeching halt, the financial pressure on small businesses and families is growing.
The community foundations, along with the Big Sky resort tax board, are distributing funds to families in need who apply and qualify.
“The economy of Big Sky, we are based on people coming to visit us and nobody can come here right now,” Ciara Wolfe the Big Sky Community Organization C.E.O. said.
Relief checks that you can apply for from the Big Sky Relief fund are $1500 and you can re-apply every 45 days.
“So many individuals have lost their jobs, a lot of them are having a stall in when they will receive their unemployment insurance,” Wolfe said, “they still have bills to pay, and this is an expensive place to live so we’re trying to help them get through this difficult time.”
At least 50 people have applied and that number is progressively getting larger.
Both Wolfe and Bough say right now the main goal is to keep the community connected even though Big Sky is empty.
For information on relief checks from the foundations and free counseling opportunities, you can follow this link.