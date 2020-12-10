Complete lane blockage on I-19 east of Hagen

Right now, MDT is reporting a jackknifed semi starting. This on I-90 about 1.5 miles east of Hagen at milepost 18.0.
There is complete lane blockage and we are working to get more.
You can track MDT alerts here.
Right now, MDT is reporting a jackknifed semi starting. This on I-90 about 1.5 miles east of Hagen at milepost 18.0.
There is complete lane blockage and we are working to get more.
You can track MDT alerts here.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.