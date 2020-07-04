Congressman Greg Gianforte, Kristen Juras suspend public events after potential COVID-19 exposure

BOZEMAN- Congressman Greg Gianforte and Lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Kristen Juras are suspending public events a potential exposure to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Gianforte’s wife, Susan, and Juras attended a fundraising event with Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimblery Guilfoyle in the Big Sky area according to a spokesperson for the Gianforte campaign.
“Since learning of their potential exposure, Greg, Susan, and Kristen have adhered to recommended guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of others, they will self-quarantine, be tested for COVID-19, and suspend in-person campaign events pending test results,” according to the spokesperson.
The Trump Campaign chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance committee confirmed to The New York Times that Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota.
Lori Christenson from the Gallatin City-County Health Department explained that if an individual has tested positive whose address is located in another state, local public health is notified by the state of residence if close contacts were identified in another jurisdiction, such as Gallatin County.
Local public health would then conduct contact tracing and notify exposed individuals of their potential exposure. The Health Department was unable to confirm that
“...Results are confidential and we are obligated to protect patient confidentiality and we will not be able to share new or ongoing case investigations and contact tracing efforts. Again, this is the same treatment we provide every one,” said Christenson.
She did confirm that nobody from Guilfoyle’s state of residence has contacted Gallatin County.