MISSOULA - Even with no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montana, many people are taking precautions, and now protective face masks are hard to come by.
The Surgeon General has a simple request for Americans concerned about the spread of coronavirus: "Seriously people, Stop buying masks!" The message posted on Twitter comes after many Americans bought masks in bulk, leading to shortages nationwide.
Store shelves are also coming up short in hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes and sprays.
"The average American does not need a mask," Vice President Mike Pence said during a press conference.
Government officials say face masks aren’t necessary if you are healthy and don’t entirely provide protection against the coronavirus. But still, brick and mortar stores are struggling to keep up with demand.
Home Depots is even limiting sales to 10 masks per customer. But even getting 10 masks is difficult.
The Home Depot, Lowes, and Wal-Mart in Missoula were all sold out on Sunday, and workers said they didn't know when future shipments would arrive.
The federal government announced its taking steps to increase availability of n-95 respirator masks and will prioritize them for healthcare workers.
"If we as healthcare providers do not have the tools we need, some of us may not feel safe going to work, and then all kinds of other things will break down." Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Celine Gounder said.
For now health officials say the best line of defense is simple and cheap. Wash your hands frequently and cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze.
According to the CDC there were more than 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States as of Sunday morning.