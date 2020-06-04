Downtown Bozeman partnership hosting weekly challenges to support small business

BOZEMAN- Starting the first week of June the downtown partnership is hosting challenges to encourage supporting small business in downtown Bozeman.
There are six different photo challenges, which will feature one challenge per week.
Each completion of the featured challenge enters you to win that week's prizes.
Shoppers may submit as many different photos as they would like, on Facebook or Instagram, and they must tag @DowntownBozeman and use #MyDTNBZN so entries can be found.
The photo challenges are listed below:
Week 1 (June 1)
Post a photo of you in front of your favorite business's open sign. Let your friends know that Downtown Bozeman is OPEN (and maybe nudge them to join the challenge… if they win, they just might split their prize!) Don’t forget to tag @downtownbozeman and use #MyDTNBZN so we can find your entry.
Week 2 (June 8)
Some of the best restaurants in town live on and around Main Street. Did you know we have over 50 different places to eat and drink downtown?! This week, we challenge you to have a meal downtown OR order takeout from a downtown restaurant. Tag @downtownbozeman and use #MyDTNBZN so we see your entry.
Week 3 (June 15)
Many people do not know the impact a simple review can have on a business! Help out your favorites! Review a downtown business on their facebook page, google or Yelp, screenshot it and post the photo tagging @downtownbozeman and using #MyDTNBZN.
Week 4 (June 22)
Post a photo of a downtown purchase you made, tag @downtownbozeman and use #MyDTNBZN. Purchases can be anything. Clothing, shoes, coffee, jewelry, lunch, a drink, etc.
Week 5 (June 29)
Something many of us locals don't often think about is how awesome it is to have a creek running directly under Main Street! Take a picture of Bozeman Creek and use tag @downtownbozeman. Switching it up this week, use the TWO hashtags: #MyDTNBZN and #SeeBozemanCreek.
Week 6 (July 6)
Tell us what your favorite thing about Downtown Bozeman is? Tag us @downtownbozeman and use #MyDTNBZN and #LoveWhereYouLive
Winners will be injured into a chance to win prizes.