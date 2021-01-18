UPDATE:
The Petroleum County Coroner's Office identified the driver of a Polaris Ranger Side by Side who died after falling through the ice Saturday as 72-year-old Roger F. Schaad.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19 in Billings with the State Medical Examiner.
The Petroleum County Sheriff and Coroner are still investigating.
FORT PECK, Mont. - According to the Petroleum County Sheriff's Office, an ice fisherman drowned over the weekend after his vehicle fell through thin ice.
The Petroleum County Sheriff considers the rescue "a very dangerous mission." He's warning everyone to be aware of ice conditions when heading out to fish in the area.