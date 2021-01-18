Ice fisherman drowns to death on Fort Peck Lake

UPDATE:

The Petroleum County Coroner's Office identified the driver of a Polaris Ranger Side by Side who died after falling through the ice Saturday as 72-year-old Roger F. Schaad.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19 in Billings with the State Medical Examiner. 

The Petroleum County Sheriff and Coroner are still investigating.

FORT PECK, Mont. - According to the Petroleum County Sheriff's Office, an ice fisherman drowned over the weekend after his vehicle fell through thin ice.

They say the incident happened Saturday night around 7 on Fort Peck Lake near Crooked Creek Marina just north of Winnett. 
 
Four fisherman were driving two UTVs when one fell through and quickly became submerged in frigid water. One man was pulled out, but the other did not make it.
 
Winnett Fire, US Fish & Wildlife service, Winnett Ambulance, several sportsmen and the Petroleum County Sheriff's Office revocered the victim's body around 11:30 p.m. So far, they have not identified the victim. 

The Petroleum County Sheriff considers the rescue "a very dangerous mission." He's warning everyone to be aware of ice conditions when heading out to fish in the area. 

