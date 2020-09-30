EXCLUSIVE: Senator Steve Daines to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett Thursday

As the nomination process moves on to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg seat, the office of Senator Steve Daines confirms he will be meeting with President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett Thursday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell is confident Barrett can be confirmed before the November election.
Daines has said that this judge is a judge who will represent Montanans.
”We’re going to talk about the importance of upholding the rule of law and not legislating from the bench, we’re going to talk about protecting our Montana way of life, and the second amendment and Montana jobs,” Senator Steve Daines said exclusively to Wake Up Montana.
There has been back and forth between democrats and republicans about the confirmation of Judge Barrett.
Democrats say that the next president should fill the seat citing, Mitch McConnell in 2016 - in 2016 McConnell said 11 months out from the election that it was to close to a presidential election to fill the seat.
Four years ago some Republicans meet with President Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland.
Right now it is unclear how many, democrats could sit down with Barrett.
The confirmation hearings are set to start in less than two weeks.