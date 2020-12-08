Fast food chains launch holiday themed gear
McDonald's

Everyone loves burritos and, right now Chipotle wants to help you take that love just one step further.

The company famous for its extra guac has launched a line of pull-over hoodies, tees, jackets, and Chipotle chips and guac slides (shoes).

Chipotle is not alone in their launch, Jack in the Box has dropped a tracksuit and, Mcdonald's has launched a holiday sweater with mittens a hat, and socks.

But here’s the deal-- it’s all a bit spendy. The Chipotle chips and guac slides are $22 and the hoodie is $45.

Tags

News For You