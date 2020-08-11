FIT4MOM launches in Missoula during COVID 19

Working out and staying social at the same time during COVID-19 can be difficult.
Jamie Medland just recently moved back to Missoula after having two children.
She needed a way to work out that’s how FIT4MOM was born in a COVID-19 economy.
“So I’m Jamie- I have two kids three and 16 months,” Medland said.
Medland previously took a stroller workout class in another city she was living in. But with COVID-19 and lack of social gatherings right now she felt the need to bring it to Missoula.
"There wasn’t a lot of options for moms to work out with their kids,” Medland said, “But then the pandemic hit and things just became a lot harder for moms in general.”
She wanted to create an environment for other moms to be together and for other kids to be together at a safe distance.
“A lot of moms were excited and had been trapped at home for three months or some of them had just had a new baby during quarantine,” Medland said, “and had been trapped at home that whole time.”
Her business is slowly growing and becoming a safe place for moms. But for now, her goal is to build her brand new business.
“I’m hoping as things move farther along in the spring and by next summer that more moms will feel comfortable getting out and doing more things and exercising in a group,” Medland said.
Medland hosted her first class in the middle of June and right now things are doing well. Class sizes range from 15 to 20 people.