Free backpacks and school supplies at 25 different locations in Montana

BOZEMAN- Cellular Plus owned Verizon stores will be providing free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at all of their stores.
Cellular Plus calls the backpack giveaway a gift to the students in their communities.
Backpacks will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.
The stores will be limiting each backpack to one per child.
Bozeman Cellular Plus Store Manager Vincent Ryan said the best part about the event from last year was seeing the expressions on kids’ faces when they get their new backpack.
“I love seeing the kids smile, it’s so fun, and the other cool part is having them determine which color backpack they actually want,” Ryan said.
Ryan said the process will be quick and easy to avoid crowding in stores. All kids have to do is pick the color of backpack that they want, and they will be on their way.
All stores have a required mask policy and have signs throughout their stores to encourage social distancing.
You can find your nearest Cellular Plus owned Verizon store location here.