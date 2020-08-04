Free homeschooling resources for parents heading into the 2020 school year

With heading back to the classroom up in the air, some kids are getting ready to head back to school and others are staying home.
This year might be the first time you have homeschooled your kids and there are some free resources you can take advantage of.
There are 100s of different free online classes, tests, and even free books available for your students as they prepare to take on the school year.
Publishers, authors, and educators have posted free read aloud videos, you can even have Dolly Parton read to your kids.
The History Channel has "History at Home," lessons on History.com.
Geared to help kids learn about Teddy Roosevelt, The Civil War, Fredrick Douglass and they are adding more every day.
Audible announced a free audible stories website with audiobooks for children of all ages. Everything on the site is free, with no login or membership required.
The Educational Toy Company, Learning Resources, has 2,500 free worksheets, printable and D-I-Y activities for children ages 2-8.
There are even ways to do P.E., Cosmic Kids Yoga has free yoga resources for young children and the Kidz Bop YouTube Channel has dance-along videos.
You can follow this link for more.