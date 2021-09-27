From the prison warden, to a 92-year-old quilter, the entire community stepped up to help after the Amtrak derailment

CHESTER, MONTANA- As crews continue in clean-up mode, we’re learning more about the people who came from all over the state to lend a helping hand.
We have heard it from the top down from the Governor to the DES Coordinator, it was an all-volunteer organization and without them who knows what could’ve happened.
From the local correctional center to people who live in the neighborhoods everyone stepped up.
Pete Bludworth, the warden at The Crossroads Correctional Center says it was an honor for the facility to step up and donate the hygiene items that were donated to the people staying in hotels. He said that was a service he was proud to contribute.
Lynda VandeSandt who does work with the local Chamber of Commerce and is a hospital employee stepped up as well.
“I [had] just gotten back from Havre and got a call, and it said all employees come in,” VandeSandt said.
VandeSandt said the drive took longer than normal because of the commotion on the highway but when she arrived at the hospital she was quickly put to work.
“They needed food up at the senior center, so I went into the kitchen, I helped them prepare the food up there at liberty medical center and then took several trips down to the senior center,” VandeSandt said.
The senior center was where several of the evacuees from the train ended up. For many, it was their first opportunity to call a loved one.
“It was surreal, although people were calm.” VandeSandt said, “When I brought the food in, the sandwiches in, they were so thankful.”
VandeSandt sandwiches were not the only handmade item that was given to the people of this incident. 92-year-old Dorothy Burnam wasn’t there that evening but the handmade quilt she made were.
“We make about oh maybe 500 to 800 quilts a year do we give them to people who are needy,” Burnam said, “We always wondered where are these going to go, and we wondered maybe if they would go overseas, refugees, or somewhere... but now we do know they want to people that we don’t know, but we know where they went.”
That’s the theme here, they don’t know who they helped, but this community of volunteers was proud to do it.
“I don’t think you expect anything like this but to see all the people in this area pull into action and work together, it was something to be very proud of,” VandeSandt. said.