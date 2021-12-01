FWP now says it's now ok to assist with relocating stranded fish due to Hebgen Dam and Madison River problems

ENNIS, MONTANA- Groups around the state are responding to the issues with the dam in the Ennis area.
Issues have been reported with the Hebgen Dam and Madison River. The dam broke and crews are working to fix it.
The Fishing Outdoor Association of Montana says via email, they have been on the phone with FWP and Dr. Eileen Ryce.
According to the organization Ryce says FWP will institute an Emergency Angling Closure on the Madison River from Hebgen Dam to Ennis Lake which is now in place.
The Emergency Angling Closure will be lifted when Madison River flows return to normal.
According to their release, North Western Energy crews and engineers are working to repair the problem.
FWP relayed that it may be some time - days - until flows are restored.
The big update from The Fishing Outdoor Association of Montana, is that originally FWP did not have people to assist with relocating stranded fish, that has now changed.
FWP says people can help relocate fish but advises strongly that you be aware of exposed redds and avoid trampling them due to their eggs when relocating fish to the main channel.
We will keep you updated on this, you can track water levels by following this link.