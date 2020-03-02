Gallatin County to vote on two public safety levies at Tuesdays meeting

BOZEMAN- In Gallatin County, the commission will consider asking voters to decide on two public safety levies in the up and coming June election.
Voters will be deciding to improve services provided by both 911 and Search and Rescue.
Funds will support emergency communications dispatch and 911 criminal justice records functions along with support operations and capital expenditures for Search and Rescue.
For the 911 levy a funding increase, the estimated tax increase for a $200,000 home would be $16.20 annually and for Search and Rescue an estimated tax increase for a $200,000 home would be $5.40 annually.
These estimates are based on the FY2020 mill rate and are subject to change according to information from the county.
The commission will vote Tuesday, March 3, at the public meeting.