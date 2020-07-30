Gallatin Valley Mall working to feed 21 kids in school lunch food drive

BOZEMAN- In Montana one and six kids struggle with hunger,
although going back to school is going to look a little different this year the Gallatin Valley Mall is stepping up to help kids in need.
The Gallatin Valley Mall Food Bank Kids Pack Program gives free food to kids over the weekend during the school year.
Right now, the program helps 21 kids across Gallatin, Jefferson, and Madison county.
They distribute around 450 bags of food a year.
There’s a wish list up at the mall and donations are needed to help kids, you can drop items off at the Gallatin Valley Mall Guest Services between now and August 31st.