Gloves off Gala going digital for the future of the ice rink in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- With so many events being canceled across the state one that’s feeling the heat is the Gallatin Ice Foundation.
The ice rink in Bozeman had to cancel its largest fundraising event of the year. The Gloves off Gala raises funds to build a year-round ice facility in Bozeman.
The event is canceled but it’s going digital.
Right now, the hope is that the year-round facility will serve as a tourism hub for ice-related sports and ice-related functions in Montana.
Donations earned from the gala, go to make that dream a reality.
The organizers say no matter what the show must go on for the future of rink.
“I hope that people take from the gala that’s their community is still intact and that we remain vigilant to finish this facility we’re going to finish this ice barn despite these current events,” Jeff Moore the Philanthropy Director for the Gallatin Ice Foundation said.
When the facility is complete here it will add more than 35 hours to figure skating, 120 new games for hockey, and, new youth programs, along with countless hours of additional practice time for kids in the Bozeman area.
Normally the event would be a few hundred people but they’re hoping the digital platform will attract more.
“We are expecting that instead of 350 people in a room we might we might have as many as 7000 people turning in,” Moore said, “When you aggregate that across small donations that’s a lot of money.”
The hope was that at this year‘s gala they were going to be able to announce the final phase of construction.
But due to the situation, that announcement is on hold.
The gala will feature a live auction and games through Facebook live it will also have a guest appearance from Olympic Gold Medalist Cammi Granato at 6:30 this taking place on Saturday.